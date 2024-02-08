PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,453. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 137.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

