PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.85. 609,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,462. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $2,049,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 38.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

