Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $80,986.20 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86.

On Tuesday, November 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50.

Power Integrations Stock Up 4.2 %

POWI stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,238. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

