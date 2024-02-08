PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.16

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 150503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWSC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.45 and a beta of 0.99.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $247,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,215.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 248,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,997 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.