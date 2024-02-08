PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,860 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

