Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Shares Down 11.8%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 0.20 and last traded at 0.20. Approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.25.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ores and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

