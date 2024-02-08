Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Trading Down 5.7%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.41. 29,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 11,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Prenetics Global Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 55.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global Limited will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.
