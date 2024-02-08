Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Trading Down 5.7%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.41. 29,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 11,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 55.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global Limited will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prenetics Global by 81.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.