Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells $90,400.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 84.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

