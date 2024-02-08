ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.48

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15008437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

