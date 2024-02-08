Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.60

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 138522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

