Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,176,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 427,576 shares.The stock last traded at $180.37 and had previously closed at $168.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

