QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. 4,801,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,592,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

