QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88.43

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $78,660.47 and approximately $88.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015931 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.56 or 0.99968844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010512 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00187021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00065084 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $88.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

