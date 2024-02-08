REACT Group (LON:REAT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 8,506,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,631,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

REACT Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

