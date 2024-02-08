Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $106,457.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,312,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,010,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $84,707.80.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 4,247,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

