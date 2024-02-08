Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

RRR traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after buying an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,703,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

