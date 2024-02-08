Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord updated its FY24 guidance to $9.75-10.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.550 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE RRX traded up $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $148.77. 901,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,177. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

