Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.85 Million

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ren has a market cap of $57.85 million and $6.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars.

