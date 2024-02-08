Renesas Electronics (RNECY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RNECY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 145,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

