Renesas Electronics (RNECY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of RNECY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 145,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
