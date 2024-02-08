Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $205.75

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.75 and last traded at $204.25, with a volume of 69679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

