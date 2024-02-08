RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 2.5%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,562 ($44.65) and last traded at GBX 3,550 ($44.50). 24,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 20,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,462 ($43.40).

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,312.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,973.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,431.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

