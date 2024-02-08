Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.

Ricoh Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

