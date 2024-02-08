Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter.
Ricoh Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68.
