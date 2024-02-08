Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. Acquires 584 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $17,794.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,795.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

