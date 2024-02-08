Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,250,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

