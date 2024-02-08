Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.24

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 189242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $5,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

