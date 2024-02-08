Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total value of $4,179,300.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total value of $4,238,250.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $291.98. 4,488,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day moving average of $231.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $293.11. The firm has a market cap of $282.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.