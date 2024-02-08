Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 6,527 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 1,657,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

