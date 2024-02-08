Sandbar Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $116.23. 2,828,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

