Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 98,600 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 3.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.93% of TreeHouse Foods worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 0.39. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.