Sasco Capital Inc. CT Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 518,820 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

