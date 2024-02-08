Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 69,040 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the period. ESAB comprises about 2.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.49% of ESAB worth $20,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 367,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,643. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:ESAB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 345,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

