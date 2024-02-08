Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 78,420 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,420 shares during the period. ATI comprises approximately 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ATI were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 67.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 391,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 1,276,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

