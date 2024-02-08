ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 19,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScanSource by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.