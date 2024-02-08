Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.97

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 110214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

