Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Selective Insurance Group worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after purchasing an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 563,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,287. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

