Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,173 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Sempra worth $79,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

