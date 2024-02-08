Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.
NYSE ST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 795,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.
ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.
