Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 795,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 119.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 71,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 80.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 177,641 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

