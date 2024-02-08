SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 4,827,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. JMP Securities increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

