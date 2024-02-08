Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $487.41 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $487.41 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,521.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00156970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00540258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00280409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00169050 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,450,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,425,592,717 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

