Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.21 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $486.85 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,290.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.77 or 0.00538098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00278618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00168748 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,448,705,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,423,821,224 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

