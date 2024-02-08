Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 509.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

