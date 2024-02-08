SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 38,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

