SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 618,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,551,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

