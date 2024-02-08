Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. 908,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,825. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.