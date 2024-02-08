Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.91. 7,234,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 30,721,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

