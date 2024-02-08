Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $252,787.59 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Several analysts have commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

