Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 9,885,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,922. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

