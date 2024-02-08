Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Down 3.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. 11,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
Stelco Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.
