STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. STERIS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

Shares of STE stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.26. 734,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.43. STERIS has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

