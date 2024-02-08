T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 3.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 49,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 76,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

T Stamp Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of T Stamp in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T Stamp by 315.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T Stamp during the third quarter worth about $799,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.